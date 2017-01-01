Monarch. The Best Social Media Sharing Plugin For WordPress

Popups and Flyins can be triggered based off unique user interactions. This allows you to capture your visitors attention when they are most engaged, or when they are most in danger of leaving your page.

Timed Delay Choose a timed delay for your pop-ups and fly-ins so that they trigger after your readers have been on a page for a specific duration of time.

Bottom of Post Let Monarch auto detect when your readers reach the bottom of a post or page and give your readers a friendly reminder to share.

After Commenting After a visitor leaves comment on a post or page, you can present this highly engaged user with a social pop-up or fly-in.

Upon % Scroll Tell Monarch to trigger a social pop-up or fly-in to your visitors after they scroll a defined percentage down the page.

After Purchasing Display a sharing pop-up or fly-in to your customers after they checkout so they can share your online storefront with friends and family.