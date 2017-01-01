Monarch. The Best Social Media Sharing Plugin For WordPress

Take Social Sharing to the Next Level with MONARCH, a Social Media Plugin with Style.
Social Media is the lifeblood that keeps the internet glowing, and Social Sharing lets you harness that activity and use it as a positive force for your business.
Choose from over 20 social sharing networks to display on your website. Add and arrange any number of available networks to create a custom collection of sharing options for your visitors.
Different websites, pages, and posts have different social sharing needs. That's why we've included a large selection of locations you can choose to place sharing buttons.
A floating sidebar is a very common, effective, and sleek way to add social sharing icons to any page on your website. We've even included unique hover styles for the vertical and browser edge orientation of a social sidebar.
Perfect for blog posts and content heavy pages, Monarch allows you to place sharing buttons either above the content area, below the content area, or in both locations.
Media is arguably the most shared content on the web, and Monarch makes media sharing even easier. When users hover over media elements within your content, social sharing buttons fade in for quick and easy sharing.
Monarch lets you create automatic sharing pop-ups that can be triggered by timed delays, when a user reaches the bottom of a post or page, and even upon page leave. These are incredibly effective.
Similar to triggered pop-ups, fly-ins are another great way to grab your readers' attention when they are most engaged. These can also be triggered by time delays, page location, or when the user's mouse is leaving the page.
Popups and Flyins can be triggered based off unique user interactions. This allows you to capture your visitors attention when they are most engaged, or when they are most in danger of leaving your page.
Choose a timed delay for your pop-ups and fly-ins so that they trigger after your readers have been on a page for a specific duration of time.
Let Monarch auto detect when your readers reach the bottom of a post or page and give your readers a friendly reminder to share.
After a visitor leaves comment on a post or page, you can present this highly engaged user with a social pop-up or fly-in.
Tell Monarch to trigger a social pop-up or fly-in to your visitors after they scroll a defined percentage down the page.
Display a sharing pop-up or fly-in to your customers after they checkout so they can share your online storefront with friends and family.
If a user is inactive on your page for too long, Monarch can be triggered to re-catch your visitor’s attention with a pop-up or fly-in.
We know that implementing plugin elements into your site can appear tacky and out of place, so we packed Monarch full of design options for seamless design integration.
Monarch offers 3 button shapes, 5 sidebar button hover effects, and 4 inline button hover effects. Combining these appearance options allows you to fit your social icons perfectly into the design of your theme.
For a more robust social link, you can display the network names and or the individual or total share or follow counts. No matter what information you choose to display, your social links will look great.
Being able to display the social network icon above or to the left of your share counts, follow counts and/or network name doubles the design opportunities available to you. Whether you are displaying your icons in a more vertical or horizontal orientation, this option lets you take advantage of the space.
By default, the button colors will be that of the native colors of each social network. For a more custom appearance, you can pick custom colors for the button and icon colors for both before and on hover.
We know that your website needs to be readable on all devices while still allowing visitors to share your web pages. Monarch's sharing icons are fully responsive and look great all the way down to even the smallest mobile devices.
Monarch caches all of your share and follow counts for optimized loading throughout your website. We even give you full control over the frequency in which Monarch updates your counts.
Setting up and managing your Monarch settings is anything but complicated. We've created a custom panel in the WordPress dashboard for easy and intuitive access to you Monarch settings, stats, and data.
In addition to basic appearance options, Monarch also lets you refine your display settings to fit your every need. Choosing lazy loading animations, share count display minimums, and column structures are just a few of the things you can control.
An overview of your Monarch statistics can be accessed at any time via the dashboard. Just click the stats icon in the upper right for statistics around your shares, follows, and likes.
If you have multiple websites that you want to display similar Monarch configurations on, you can quickly and easily import and export Monarch settings from one WordPress site to another.
